Nike Responds To George Floyd’s Death With Powerful New Video: “For Once, Don’t Do it”

That’s how Nike kicks off its latest PSA in response to the overt racism we’ve seen take place over the past few weeks, amid a pandemic. Nike has built it’s athletic wear and footwear brand on the Just Do It slogan which encourages movement and a can-do attitude to overcome life’s obstacles– both big and small. But as a sign of the times, in the minute-long video, Nike says “For once, don’t do it.”

Next came a simple string of slides with white text, a black background, and a solemn piano track playing in the back as Nike plants its proverbial foot on the right side of history against the racism Black Americans have been facing for years.

The message was so powerful it even prompted one of Nike’s biggest rivals adidas to show support to the ad by retweeting the video with a comment that read, “Together is how we move forward. Together is how we make change.”

Together is how we move forward. ⁣

Together is how we make change. https://t.co/U1nmvMhxB2 — adidas (at 🏡) (@adidas) May 30, 2020

The ad is a direct response to the unrest America has seen the past few nights as cities protest, riot, and loot in response to the killing of George Floyd. Floyd was killed by a police officer on Monday in Minneapolis after being arrested for allegedly using a fake bill at a nearby store. That’s when ex-police officer Derek Chauvin attempted to subdued Floyd by shoving his knee into his neck for nearly 10 minutes despite Floyd pleading for his life.

Chauvin has since been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.