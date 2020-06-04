Dennis Rodman Auctioning Off Dinner With Him For Donation To Black Voters Matter Fund

Dennis Rodman, five-time NBA champion, is auctioning off a chance for two fans to have dinner with him in Los Angeles to benefit the Black Voters Matter Fund.

Rodman’s rep, Darren Prince, confirmed to TMZ on Thursday that the auction will take place the platform CharityBuzz.

“Dennis Rodman is so disappointed at all the rioting and looting in light of the tragic death of George Floyd that he’s auctioning off himself for dinner for two lucky guests, with all the proceeds going to benefit the Black Voters Matter Fund,” said Prince.

The purpose of the fund is to increase the power of voting in Black communities through four central policies; Voter registration, policy advocacy, organizational development training, and independent expenditures.

George Floyd’s death at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department sparked nationwide protests and riots in retaliation to all forms of inequality and police brutality. Since then, all four officers involved have been fired, arrested, and charged with the appropriate crimes.

With all due respect to voting, voting didn’t entirely do this. As mentioned in President Obama’s statement, it’s not an either-or thing; it’s a combination. Yes, we must vote, but voting is the long term solution providing permanent fixes. These protests and riots are the immediate remedies to problems that have been lingering on far too long. If we simply wait to vote to change these things, more countless lives will be taken at the hands of police, without justice properly being served before action is enacted.

Rodman will also provide two jersey’s that will be signed for the highest bidder. The jerseys will be custom and won’t be official NBA merchandise.

Some other interesting notes from the auction.

The winning bidder is responsible for the cost of the meal

Travel and accommodations are not included

Experience cannot be resold, re-auctioned or transferred

The current highest bid is just north of $3,000 as of Thursday afternoon.

If you’re interested in bidding, the link can be found here.