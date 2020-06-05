STREAMED: Run The Jewels Re-Up’s With “Run the Jewels 4,” Jim Jones Stands In Solidarity With “The People” & More

Run the Jewels — Run the Jewels 4

Run The Jewels is back with the fourth installment of its signature series. The highly anticipated Run The Jewels 4 finds the duo of Killer Mike and El-P delivering potent, emotive, and often politically charged raps over hard-hitting beats and it arrives in the midst of unrest following the tragic death of George Floyd.

The current climate impacted RTJ’s decision to release the LP a few days early this week. “F-ck it, why wait,” they said in a joint statement. “The world is infested with bullshit so here’s something raw to listen to while you deal with it all. We hope it brings you some joy. Stay safe and hopeful out there and thank you for giving 2 friends the chance to be heard and do what they love.”

Although the album has been available for free, the guys have encouraged fans to donate to different organizations, including Black Lives Matter, Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Legal Defense Initiative, The Bail Project, Color of Change, Fair Fight, and more.

The album is full of compelling features. This time around, Jaime and Mike are joined by Greg Nice, DJ Premier, 2 Chainz, Pharrell Williams, Rage Against The Machine’s Zack De La Rocha, and more. El-P, Torbitt Schwartz, Wilder Shwartz, Little Shalimar, Wilder Zoby, and more provide the production.

Stream Run The Jewels 4 below.

Jim Jones — “The People”

Jim Jones delivers a message to “The People” and an ode to George Floyd with the release of his newest song. Produced by Harry Fraud, “The People” combines a moving vocal sample with heartfelt sentiments, as Capo references the protests, Malcolm X, Martin Luther King, Jr. and Colin Kaepernick.

“Kaep took a knee but I think it’s time we take a stand / That crooked cop put his knee on the neck of a sacred man,” Jones raps on the track. “We still searching for equal rights inside this racist land.”

Jones also opens the song with a spoken note. “As I look at CNN,” he explains. “It says: ‘Breaking News: Protests erupt across America following the death of George Floyd.’ R.I.P. George. You’re more than a legend. You’re an icon. You’re immortal. We got you.”

“Listen to this wit ur heart,” Jim added via social media. “Don’t just hear this.” Listen to “The People” below.

Flatbush Zombies — Now, More Than Ever

One year removed from Beast Coast’s Escape From New York, and two years away from their own Vacation In Hell LP, The Flatbush Zombies have returned with a 6-song EP, now, more than ever.

Mindful of the trying times, the trio of Meechy Darko, Zombie Juice, and Erick Arc Elliott promised to donate “100% of the net proceeds” from their merch to three different organizations: Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective, Equality for Flatbush, and Every Body Eats. Shortly after the announcement, the trio confirmed that they sold out of merch within an hour.

“there is a fight going on outside,” they said in a joint statement. “they are coming for our hearts, minds, and souls. black bodies are under attack. flatbush is for the people. always has been. always will be.” They continued: “all three of us have spoken out and struggled against racism. it pains us to see the things we’ve mentioned in our music still vividly present in 2020.”

Stream now, more than ever below.

Eric Bellinger — “ENOUGH”

Eric Bellinger channels his pain and sadness over injustice and police brutality with his newest single, “ENOUGH.” Produced by Soufwest, “ENOUGH” is a vulnerable and powerful song that speaks to historical issues surrounding racism and oppression.

“It seems like every day, it’s something else,” Bellinger sings. “I’m trying to keep my faith but I’m overwhelmed / First they drain you mentally, threaten your identity / Then they treat you like the enemy / Goddamn, repetition of history / So the future ain’t no mystery / Is it all a conspiracy? / Goddamn, we’ve been through enough.”

Bellinger revealed the song’s inspiration in a lengthy caption on social media. “So many emotions. So many feelings. So much hurt. So much pain. So much sadness,” he wrote. “It’s a shame we have to fear the ones that are meant to protect us.”

Demanding police reform, more rigorous training and more thorough background checks, Bellinger went on to say that “enough is enough.”

“When will it stop?” he asked. “How many more innocent black lives do we have to lose? We’re crying for help. Enough is Enough!!! I’m not sure what it’s gonna take and when it’s gonna stop but I had to take a moment to speak out and express myself the only way I know how. By writing a song.”