J.R. Smith Not Expected To Face Charges After Beating Up Alleged LA Vandal

J.R. Smith is known for his antics on and off the court, but we’re just glad his latest attempt at a good deed didn’t go left entirely.

Last week, the New Jersey native was caught on camera, taking care of a little business after a kid allegedly smashed in the windows of his truck. While Smith was headed towards the crowds to protect against police brutality in California, he did a quick about-face and proceeded to kick the sh-t out of the kid before onlookers told him to chill out.

And now, according to TMZ, the free agent will not be faced with any charges after the LA beatdown.

“I just want you all to know right now, before you see this sh-t somewhere else, one of these little motherf-cking white boys didn’t know where he was going and broke my f-cking window in my truck,” Smith said in a video he posted before footage leaked. “Broke my sh-t. This is a residential area. There wasn’t any stores over here. I chased him down and whooped his ass. So if the footage comes out and y’all see it, I chased him down and whooped his ass,” Smith continued to explain. “He broke my window, this ain’t no hate crime, I ain’t got no problem with nobody, nobody ain’t got no problem with me. This is a problem with the motherf-cking system. That’s it. The motherf-cker broke my window and I whooped his ass. He didn’t know whose window he broke and he got his ass whooped.”

“Law enforcement sources tell us … the victim has not gone to police — no report has been filed — and, at this point, we’re told it seems highly unlikely that will happen,” explains TMZ. “Our sources tell us without a victim coming forward, there’s no way for prosecutors to even attempt to levy charges against the 34-year-old.”

Smith’s NBA lore has led to hilarious stories of how he used to slide in girl’s DMs, pissing off LeBron James in the Finals, and throwing hot soup at an assistant coach. However, we just hope that we see the NBA champ back on the hardwood sometime soon.