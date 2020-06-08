Jeff Bezos Roasts All Lives Matter Advocate: “You’re The Kind Of Customer I’m Happy To Lose”

Jeff Bezos likely found himself on the wrong side of history in revoking Amazon warehouse employees’ hazard pay amid a global health pandemic. But at least he will go down (for now) on the right side of history in regards to the ongoing battle of race relations and police brutality in America.

Bezos shared a screenshot of an email he received from a presumed former customer who was in support of All Lives Matter. In the post, Bezos publicly humiliated the guy inviting him to shop elsewhere and even going as far as to say, “you’re the kind of customer I’m happy to lose.”

Bezos has made this a trend recently, he did the same thing just last week to a customer by the name of Macy, the rest of the name is blurred out for security reasons.

“‘Black lives matter’ doesn’t mean other lives don’t matter,” he wrote. “Black lives matter speaks to racism and the disproportionate risk that Black people face in our law enforcement and justice system. I have a 20-year-old son, and I simply don’t worry that he might be choked to death while being detained one day. It’s not something I worry about. Black parents can’t say the same. None of this is intended to dismiss or minimize the very real worries you or anyone else might have in their own life, but I want you to know I support this movement that we see happening all around us, and my stance won’t change.”

Bezos’ burn has been “liked” more than 200,000 times since he shared it, with high-profile commentators such as entrepreneur and investor Gary Vaynerchuk, record executive Scooter Brian, and model/activist Amber Rose supporting his stance and offering to double or triple their own Amazon orders.