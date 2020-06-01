JAY-Z Calls Minnesota Governor Tim Walz Demanding Justice For George Floyd

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz revealed he got a phone call from JAY-Z.

Walz revealed he spoke to the Roc Nation founder in an interview with CBS, Minnesota, explaining the Brooklyn rapper told him, “Justice needs to be served here.” Walz also disclosed that conversation was setup by CNN commentator and activist Van Jones. He also shared some details from their conversation.

“I received a call last night – to understand how big this was – from Jay-Z. Not international performer, but dad stressing to me that justice needs to be served. It was so incredibly human… It was a dad, and I think quite honestly, a black man whose visceral pain of this that he knew. His words summarized that justice needs to be served here.”

Hov immediately shared a statement confirming his conversation with Walz and commending the decision that Attorney General Keith Ellison taking over George Floyd’s case.

“After our very earnest conversation, thank you to Governor Walz for doing what’s right and calling in Attorney General Keith Ellison to take over the George Floyd case. Earlier today, Governor Walz mentioned having a human conversation with me – a dad and a black man in pain. YES, I am human, a father, and a black man in pain, and I am not the only one. Now I, along with an entire country in pain, call upon AG Ellison to do the right thing and prosecute all those responsible for the murder of George Floyd to the fullest extent of the law. This is just a first step. I am more determined to fight for justice than any fight my would-be oppressors may have.

“I prevail on every politician, prosecutor and officer in the country to have the courage to do what is right,” he added. “Have the courage to look at us as humans, dads, brothers, sisters, and mothers in pain and look at yourselves.”

Jigga’s wife, Beyoncé, has also been vocal in demanding justice for Floyd by directing her followers to sign petitions from Change.Org, Color of Change, We Can’t Breathe, and NAACP. You can also text “FLOYD” to 55156 to sign the petition.

Unfortunately, some celebs have put their foot in their mouths, *coughs* L.L. Cool J or made some questionable donations looking at you Virgil Abloh, and T.I. who got clowned for calling Atlanta the fictional nation of Wakanda. BUT in the same breath, Tip has called for some serious action as well.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz