COMME des GARÇONS Drops Capsule Collection With Proceeds Going To Minneapolis Charity

As brands continue to recognize the importance and influence of Black culture on their products, the latest to step up is COMME des GARÇONS‘.

Using its more affordable sub-brand CDG, the Tokyobased label has a few text heavy goods that support the betterment of the injustices of America. Even better than the positive statement on the merch is that all the proceeds are going towards Minneapolis’ Northside Achievement Zone.

“Our mission is to end generational poverty and build a culture of achievement in North Minneapolis, where all low-income children of color graduate from high school college- and career-ready. We accomplish this through collaboration with parents, community organizations, and schools,” is the initiatives mission statement.

The small collection features a black coach’s jacket, white tee, and a black tote featuring the three slogans: “thinking and doing will result in the FUTURE,” “On To The Future, With Good Energy,” and “Believe in a Better Tomorrow.”

CDG states that supporting the Black community isn’t just a one-off, and the offering is just the first lined up.

“This is just the first of many actions we are planning for Black Lives Matter, epitomizing our continued commitment to furthering diversity and equality of opportunity within CDG and DSM, and to listen and learn and do better, in the struggle to obliterate the evil of racism, prejudice, and discrimination from the world,” the product page on Dover Street Market reads.

The T-shirt will run you $55, the jacket is $140, and the tote is $120– which you can cop at DSM, here.