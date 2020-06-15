Pass It On: Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson’s Book About Leadership Is Coming In July

There’s no secret about it: Deshaun Watson is a supremely talented young quarterback.

He’s on pace to become one of the best players in the league for quite some time. His leadership qualities and pure talent have the Houston Texans in position to contend for a Super Bowl title in the foreseeable future.

That same guidance is showing itself in his off the field ventures. Watson is set to release his own book on the subject of leadership entitled Pass It On. The book will dive into seven specific qualities Watson believes a leader should possess if they want to be successful in all aspects of life, which are strength, empathy, generosity, self-sacrifice, service, values in action, and commitment.

The book is currently scheduled to be released in July, and it is already in great anticipation.

Watson, who pioneered the Clemson Tigers to the national championship twice, once slaying the mighty Alabama Crimson Tide and another time putting a chink in their armor in a valiant loss. He also won the Heisman trophy and was a first-round draft pick in the NFL draft.

His college head coach, Dabo Swinney, once compared him to the great Michael Jordan. “If any team passes on Deshaun Watson, they are passing on the next Michael Jordan.” Watson has some experience as a leader and successful experience, so it will be interesting to see what his book has to offer.

Since the end of the season, Watson had dedicated his offseason to working out and even took to the streets to protest in the police brutality marches that have sparked since the death of George Floyd.