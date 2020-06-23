LeBron James Connects with Power Couple Megan Rapinoe And Sue Bird For Pride Month Hoodie Collection

If you didn’t know, Uninterrupted, LeBron James’ media company, continually has a fire merch offering.

It’s latest collection is celebrating pride month with the help of Megan Rapinoe and Sue Byrd. The power couple, with the help of Athletes For Impact, created a couple of printed hoodies in honor of the celebration.

“As an intersectional collective of Olympic athletes, representing a range of races, genders, sports and religions, we feel compelled to communicate directly to you our disappointment in your recent statement via social media,” reads the mission of Athletes of Impact.

The three Nike-branded hoodies –in heather gray, tan, and sky blue– feature a rainbow Pride flag, a lambda symbol –which began as a symbol of the New York chapter of the Gay Activists Alliance the 1970s– and text that reads, “Love is compassion / Love is bold / Love is unique / Love is loud / Love is freedom / Love is uninterrupted.”

The left sleeve of each hoodie holds a message to Nigel Shelby, a 15-year-old who died by suicide in April after being bullied for his orientation at Huntsville High School in Alabama.

You can cop the hoodie starting June 28 for $125 on UNINTERRUPTED’s webstore with 20% of the proceeds going to LGBTQIA+ organizations.

Just last month, LeBron teamed up with Travis Scott for a t-shirt to commemorate all of the 2020 graduates who experience a nontraditional ending to their semester with distance learning and not be able to proudly walk across the stage because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a collaboration between our teams, @uninterrupted and @cactusjack, to give you something special to mark this incredible accomplishment. It is dropping right now on https://shop.travisscott.com/ and only available through Sunday. All net proceeds go to charity. I love you guys. Enjoy this 🔥🔥🔥,” wrote LeBron ahead of the tee’s 72-hour sale.