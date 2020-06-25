The Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Rumored To Be Getting A General Release

Missed out on the Travis Scott Air Jordan 1’s, you might get another chance, well… sort of.

It looks like Nike is trying to capitalize on the success of its Travis Scott collaborations. Rumors indicate that Jordan Brand has a “Mocha” Nike Air Jordan 1 in the pipeline that resembles the insanely-popular reverse-Swoosh AJ1. Sneaker sites Soleheatonfeet and ZSneakerheadz claim the general release of the La Flame Air Jordan 1’s could arrive sometime during the holiday season.

ZSneakerheadz shared some images of the rumored kicks, which takes its cues from Nike Air Jordan 1 “Black Toe,” but instead features “mocha brown” paneling on the heel and ankle collar. While they look like the La Flame Air Jordan 1 colorway wise, one big difference is the sneakers feature a regular swoosh instead of the reverse-swoosh

If the rumors are true, the move makes perfect sense for Nike. Any and everything the sportswear brand releases with Travis Scott’s name attached to it instantly sells out. We won’t be shocked if that continues with the general release despite the sneakers not having the reverse-swoosh. Again this is just a rumor, but chances are high the kicks dropping could come to fruition.

We wouldn’t be mad a general release for the Air Jordan VI’ Travis Scott.’

Photo: Nike / Nike