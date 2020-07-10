STREAMED: Juice WRLD Posthumously Releases “Legends Never Die,” Summer Walker Gets You In Your Feelings With “Life On Earth” EP & More

Juice WRLD — Legends Never Die

Just months after his untimely passing at the age of 21, Juice WRLD’s estate releases a posthumous new album titled Legends Never Die. The project arrives as fans continue to mourn his death and celebrate his life.

The 15-song project was crafted using material that Juice had been working on, according to a statement. It also includes some familiar names, including Trippie Redd, Polo G, The Kid Laroi, Halsey, and Marshmello. Nick Mira, Take A Daytrip, Charlie Handsome, Skrillex, and Marshmello are among the LP’s producers.

”We feel this collection of 15 songs best represents the music Juice was in the process of creating,” his estate explained in a statement to press. “The album shines a light on the collaborators that meant so much to Juice and deeply impacted his musical process. We hope this album brings some reprieve to everyone during these unsettling times.”

Listen to Legends Never Die below.

Kid Cudi & Eminem — “The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady”

Kid Cudi and Eminem are a dynamic duo on their highly-anticipated collaboration, “The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady.” Dot Da Genius, J Gramm and Marshall Mathers himself serve as the track’s producers.

“The adventures of Moon Man and Slim / Yes, who want it with them?” Cudder asks on the track. Later, he adds that “the trilogy continues” and dubs the duo the “Rap God” and “The Rager.”

For his part, Eminem references COVID-19 and recent tragedies in his verse. “Prayers to George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery,” he raps. “How the fuck is it that so many cops are dirty? / Stop, man, please, officer, I’m sorry / But I can’t breathe when I got you on top of me / Your goddamn knee’s on my carotid artery.”

Last year, Cudi announced his upcoming Entergalactic album, which will reportedly be accompanied by a an animated Netflix series. “Entergalactic will be something you’ve never experienced,” he tweeted. “I promise it’ll be a fun ride.”

Follow “The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady” below.

Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington & 9th Wonder — Dinner Party

Renowned musicians Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington and 9th Wonder have decided to form a supergroup for a special Dinner Party EP. The 7-song project is served up with assistance from Phoelix as the offering’s lone goest.

This is the group’s debut album but they’ve already got the camaraderie down, according to Glasper. “Our chemistry is very strong,” he told The Fader. “We all have a rapport with each other. It’s like sitting down and having a conversation over drinks, and then we’ll look up and be like, ‘Oh, we recorded something.’ You don’t even realize it because it’s literally just that simple. When you have the right chemistry with people, it’s not hard.”

Nevertheless, they are exploring new ground here too, according to Washington. “For this record we were trying to find spaces and places that we didn’t normally go,” he added in the piece. “A lot of that was allowing the music to dictate to us what we did instead of the reverse.”

Your invite to the Dinner Party is below.

Summer Walker — Life On Earth EP

A year after releasing her critically acclaimed Over It LP, Summer Walker returns with a new 5-song EP, Life On Earth.

Summer enlisted PARTYNEXTDOOR (on “My Affection”) and NO1-NOAH (on “SWV” and “White Tee”). Elsewhere, London On Da Track, No1, Chas X, and Crack God are among the EP’s producers. Walker handles the rest.

Summer, who hasn’t said too much about the EP, also doesn’t do too many interviews. In the past, she explained that it’s because her vulnerabilities are in her lyrics. “I say what I have to say in my music,” she told Beats 1. “I say everything I’ve got to say. Music is my friend I get to confide in because I don’t talk to nobody anyway. So, I just lay it out.”

Listen to Life On Earth below.

Snoh Aalegra — Dying 4 Your Love

Snoh Aalegra is back. Last year, the soulful songstress delivered Ugh, Those Feels Again. Now, she unveils another heartbreak anthem with the release of “Dying 4 Your Love.”

The moving track, which was produced by P2J and JVM, allows Snoh to long for a broken romance. “I was dying for this love,” she sings. “I was dying for your love / So tell me, baby, do you want me like I want you? / Even if you did, you wouldn’t say, I know you.”

Snoh also dropped an intergalactic music video for the song. Directed by I.P.W., the visual features futuristic elements with a touch of nostalgia for balance. Listen to “Dying 4 Your Love” and view the vid below.

Black Thought — “Black Thought Vs Everybody”

Black Thought continues to deliver an onslaught of bars with his latest release, “Black Thought Vs Everybody.” Sean C produced the new joint, which addresses current events and historical notes in one.

“Everything is obtuse, nothing is obscene / Another young life was lost on live stream,” he raps. “Another great fell from grace and high esteem / Then the clock struck 13, we in some kind of dream.”

Fans may recall, Black Thought teased this track early back in April. He performed an unreleased version of it on NPR’s “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert.”

Outside of his role in The Roots, Black Thought has been unleashing solo material with his Streams of Thought projects. So far, he’s released two volumes since 2018. “Black Thought Vs Everybody” is below.