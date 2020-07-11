Of Course, Donald Trump Believes “It Shouldn’t Be Hard” For Kanye West To Take Black Votes From Joe Biden

As expected, Donald Trump has weighed in on Kanye West’s ridiculous comments.

There is currently a pandemic whooping the United States a** but, of course, Donald Trump has time to tweet about Kanye West. The so-called POTUS believes that his former buddy and most famous supporter could absolutely take away Black votes from the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden.

In a quote retweet of a story featuring a Black Trump campaign advisor (they really exist) discussing the possibility of the Kanye taking away Black votes from Biden Trump responded:

“That shouldn’t be hard. Corrupt Joe has done nothing good for Black people!”

Trump’s comments following Ye’s nonsensical interview with Forbes, where he failed to even present any kind of plans that would help convince people to even cast a ballot for him. Ye also revealed that he no longer rocks with Trump, saying he took off the new Klan hood, aka MAGA hat, and called Donald’s handling the pandemic a mess. In the same breath, West called a possible COVID-19 vaccine, the “mark of the beast.”

Anyway, when asked about Ye dumping him, Trump shrugged it off during an interview with his favorite butt-kisser, Fox News host Sean Hannity.

“He is always going to be for us, and his wife [Kim Kardashian West] is going to be for us. [He’s a] very good guy. He is a person that I get along with very well. At the end I think he would support us over anyone else, we have to stop the radical left from taking over our country.”

If Kanye is serious about running for president (we hope he is not), he has not filed any paperwork yet but claimed he would be making his decision very soon. It’s clear that the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper is very serious about voting this time around after he admitted he never cast a vote in the past elections. On Twitter, his new medium to express himself, Ye shared a video of himself registering to vote and how easy the process was.

We don’t know if this man is going through the severe bipolar episode that sources close to the rapper claim he is experiencing, we just hope the man gets some help cause he is all over the place.

