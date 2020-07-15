Los Angeles Rams Aaron Donald Joins Madden’s “99 Club” For A Fourth Consecutive Time

Los Angeles Rams all-pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald is in elite company after joining Madden NFL 21’s “99 Club.”

Revealed on ESPN’s sports morning show Get Up Wednesday (Jul.16), Donald found himself back in the “99 Club” for the fourth consecutive time.

Like Super Bowl champion, Patrick Mahomes, who was the first NFL superstar announced to be in the club, Madden shared a video of Donald receiving his “99 Club” kit on Instagram. What separates him from the bunch is he is the only player announced so far who has a near-perfect overall rating with 99’s across the board in key metrics.

Donald was blessed with his kit, which featured his “99 Club” trophy designed by Brian B. Madden and a diamond “99” pendant crafted by the infamous celebrity jeweler, Jason of Beverly Hills.

Donald was also blessed with an original art piece depicting Donald’s superhero abilities designed by local LA artist, Gabe Gault.

Donald’s introduction follows the announcement of Carolina Panthers pro-bowl running back Christian McCaffrey joining the illustrious club.

He also was blessed with a dope art piece done by the local North Carolina artist, Jeks.

The players in the “99 Club” are quite pleased with their overall ratings, the same can’t be said for other NFL superstars were not happy to see how their virtual counterparts were rated.

Deshaun Watson laughed at his egregious 86 rating.

Madden NFL 21 cover athlete, and current NFL MVP, Lamar Jackson was in “disbelief” over his 94 overall rating in the game.

Just recently Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon called his 84 rating “wack.”

The NFL’s new crop of talent wasn’t feeling their ratings either.

We get it, these guys are sensitive about their skills. ESPN will be revealing more ratings on Wednesday until Friday (Jul.17), so we expect more disappointment. Madden’s ratings adjustor is going to be very busy this year if the NFL does find a way to kick off its season.

If COVID-19 does put the upcoming NFL season on ice, you can always play Madden NFL 21 on PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC when it drops worldwide on August 28, 2020.​

Photo: Icon Sportswire / Getty