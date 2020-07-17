Owner Of Washington NFL Team Responds To Sexual Assault Allegations

The NFL has made an announcement that they will be reviewing the findings of an independent investigation that was performed looking into the alleged sexual harassment within the Washington franchise. A determination on the punishment, if any, will come soon after.

Ian Rapoport reported the NFL will review the findings after Will Hobson and Liz Clarke of the Washington Post broke the story about the independent investigation Thursday. The report finds 15 women who made accusations of harassment and abuse against both current and former members of the organization.

An NFL statement on the Washington Post story alleging sexual harassment and other misconduct by former staffers is below. It begins: “These matters as reported are serious, disturbing and contrary to the NFL’s values.“ Full statement 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/6XUoPWaPZU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 17, 2020

The Washington organization retained a law firm and released this statement.

“The Washington football team takes issues of employee conduct seriously,” the team said in a statement to the Washington Post. “While we do not speak to specific employee situations publicly, when new allegations of conduct are brought forward that are contrary to these policies, we address them promptly.”

These allegations come at a time the franchise is already facing heat and backlash for its team nickname, the “Redskins.”

Earlier in the week, the franchise announced they would be conducting a thorough review of the team’s name, a day later, they confirmed the nickname would be retired.

The team’s fanbase as a whole has been dissatisfied with Dan Snyder, the owner of the team, and people are becoming fed up.

Snyder has since responded in a press release, saying that the “behavior described in yesterday’s Washington Post article has no place in our franchise or society” and promised to “institute new policies and procedures” after an independent investigation into the matter is finished.

From Dan Snyder pic.twitter.com/uoTEFQ071n — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 17, 2020