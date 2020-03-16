Tom Brady Gets Rejected By The San Francisco 49ers As He Runs Out Of Free Agency Options

Tom Brady has spent the entirety of his 20-year NFL career with the New England Patriots and now he’s experienced something he never has before– free agency.

The quarterback is at odds with the Patriots and has used the beginning of the offseason to figure out where he wants to finish his career. But as he’s finding out, he doesn’t have much leverage. His reported first choice was the San Francisco 49ers but the interest isn’t mutual.

“I don’t know what happened, but something happened in the last few days, to my understanding, to find out that the 49ers are out on Tom Brady, and they will be standing pat with Jimmy Garoppolo as their starting quarterback,” said NFL analyst Chris Simms. Not only is Simms an NFL insider but he’s also a longtime friend of Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan.

The 49ers already have a young, promising quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo who they ironically received in a 2017 trade from the Patriots. But with the 28-year-old getting better and already appearing in one Super Bowl, his ceiling is immeasurable.

Another team who recently bowed out of the Brady free agency competition was the Tennessee Titans. Instead of taking a chance on the future Hall of Famer past his prime, the Titans signed quarterback Ryan Tannehill to a four-year contract extension worth up to $118 million.

“From everything I’ve heard, it’s down to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots,” Simms added.

It looks like Tom Brady might just be stuck with the New England Patriots as the two try to create magic just a few more times before the 43-year-old calls it quits.

“I know it’s been a lot of patience for me, and obviously being where I’ve been for 20 years — it’s been an amazing experience,” Brady told UFC President Dana White just a few weeks ago. “I don’t know what the future holds right now. I’m just trying to be patient through this process, it’s my first time going through it, and in the meantime, I’m going to spend a lot of time with my family over the next 10, 12 days. We have a little vacation planned, which I’m looking forward to.”