The Tampa Bay Rays Donate $100K To Social Justice Orgs & Demand Justice For Breonna Taylor

The Tampa Bay Rays are set to donate a total of $100K to six social justice organizations, amid protests against racism, systemic oppression, and police violence aimed at the Black community.

The Major League Baseball franchise made the announcement earlier today, July 24, listing the CDC of Tampa, PC Urban League, Equal Justice Initiative, Remembrance Project, the NAACP, and Pinellas Ex-Offender Re-Eentry Coalition as the recipients of the donation. Following the murder of George Floyd, the franchise put out a statement to address racial injustice, saying in part:

“Black lives matter. Police brutality is inhumane. We fully support the protestors exercising their civil rights. We stand with black families living in fear. Our country demands better than this for its people. We can’t breathe. Words are not enough and have never been enough. We need continued action and a re-education of our culture. We are committing $100,000 per year to supporting causes in the fight against systemic racism.”

The Rays also tweeted out support for those seeking justice for Breonna Taylor, the paramedic who was gunned down in her own home by Louisville Police executing a “no-knock” search warrant. “Today is Opening Day, which means it’s a great day to arrest the killers of Breonna Taylor,” the franchise tweeted this morning.

See the Rays’ Opening Day messages for justice below.

Today is Opening Day, which means it's a great day to arrest the killers of Breonna Taylor — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 24, 2020