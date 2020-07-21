Breonna Taylor’s Mom Praises NBA and WNBA Players For Continue To Fight For Justice

Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor, is making it known that she is very thankful for players of both the NBA and WNBA for helping keep Breonna Taylor‘s name alive during the family’s fight for justice.

Some of the top players in the league, including LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Tobias Harris, Russell Westbrook, have all been vocally calling for the Attorney General of Kentucky, Daniel Cameron, to charge the officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor.

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was shot and killed on March 13 when police entered her Louisville home on a no-knock warrant. Gunfire was exchanged between officers and Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who said he believed that the officers were intruders. Taylor died after being shot eight times. While George Floyd’s murder has been more highly publicized and the officers involved have all been fired and arrest, justice wasn’t as swift for Taylor’s death.

“Everyone raising their voices for justice are what keeps this family going each day, what is being done by the NBA and the WNBA is amazing. Now, it’s time for the attorney general to listen, to charge everyone responsible for Bree’s murder and to get overdue justice,” Tamika Palmer said to TMZ.

Earlier in July, Kyrie Irving took part in a virtual panel discussion that was called ‘#SayHerName: Breonna Taylor for the PlayersTV network.

“It’s a very sensitive time and it’s very important to speak out on behalf of all our Black Queens. It’s my responsibility to be an acknowledgment of all the things that I can do to elevate what’s happening and how I can make change; whether that is utilizing my voice or whether if it is being there and being present,” Irving said during the program. “But it’s very important for me because I have a young daughter. She’s four years old and I’m raising her in this climate, in this society right now, and to hear news like this that is going on and females’ names are getting lost in the shuffle.”

There is now a petition to get Daniel Cameron to arrest Breonna Taylor’s killers on Change.org, and the petition has over 10 million signatures– which you can sign here.