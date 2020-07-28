Signatures Kanye West Acquired To Get On Illinois Presidential Ballot Are Looking Real Suspicious

Unfortunately, Kanye West is still trying to be president. Fortunately, his bid to get into the White House has a snag.

TMZ is reporting that Kanye West’s attempt to get on the Illinois presidential ballot isn’t a sure bet. The celebrity gossip site states that 3 objections have been filed with the Illinois Board of Elections. Basically, that means that the signatures he acquired will now be under review, and a special meeting will be held to determine if the rapper’s name will be printed on ballots.

Anyone can take a close look at Kanye’s 412 petition papers he submitted and go through them with a fine-tooth comb and raise objections to the signatures acquired. TMZ caught up with one of those people who claim they have found some jankiness afoot when it comes to West’s petition papers.

Per TMZ:

