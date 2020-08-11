BAPE Released A New Face Mask That’s Perfect For The Hypebeast In Your Life

The coronavirus pandemic has required businesses and brands to be as creative as ever. Out are the ways of brand’s conventional shirt and shorts, now apparel companies are entering into the face-covering business. BAPE is currently set to produce face coverings and masks branded with its signature ape logo.

The Japanese company announced the release of its ABC NEON CAMO Face Mask & Case. The mask is similar to the blue surgical ones you see around a lot, except it’s white and is contrasted by a black APE head and “APES TOGETHER STRONG/WIN THE FIGHT” printed in the upper left corner.

The face mask comes in a stylish case outfitted with “A BATHING APE” branding, which is perfect for storing the face-covering in and preventing it from getting contaminated while not in use.

“In order to protect yourself from the threat of invisible viruses, the mask case, which keeps the mask clean and convenient to carry, is an item that you want to focus on because of its shape and design because it is something you carry every day,” reads the product page.

The mask will run you $34, and the price will skyrocket once it hits the resale market.

BAPE as been on a tear lately with new drops that include a collaborative BAPESTA with Curren$y, a slew of new summer-ready products with Coca-Cola, and recently connected with Clarks to update the Wallabees and Desert Boots. And since we’re all stuck in quarantine, don’t forget that BAPE wants you to get a creative and design your own sneaker with its Papercraft kit. The company is offering up a digital guide that allows you to print out and design your BAPESTA’s however you’d like.

