Colin Kaepernick Has Donated $1.75 Million To Several Coronavirus And Social Justice Causes

Colin Kaepernick has been with the movement for a while, and his latest move is sure to help a lot of people in need.

According to TMZ Sports, Kap’s The Know Your Rights Camp has donated $1.75 million to important social causes over the past few weeks. The organization will give $800,000 toward COVID-19 relief to help those affected by the pandemic. As well, $450,000 in grants will assist with essential living costs and rent relief across the country.

Kaep is also making sure that the protestors currently going against police brutality and every other racial injustice Black and brown people face in America by making sure they don’t get held up behind bars. $500,00 of that donation will go towards National Lawyers Guild to provide legal defense for people arrested.

“KYRC is proud of the breadth and depth of our community impact during these difficult times,” the organization explained to TMZ.”We look forward to the partnerships created through the initiatives having both a significant immediate and long term impact. Our efforts to become deeply entrenched in communities and with organizational partners has ensured our ability to maximize the impact on the lives of people living in communities we serve.”

Kaepernick is the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who has been out of the NFL since 2016 after he decided to kneel during the National Anthem.

Amid all that’s being changed right now, even NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell thinks Kaepernick deserves another shot at being in the league.

“Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it’s going to take a team to make that decision. But I welcome that, support a club making that decision and encourage them to do that,” Goodell told ESPN If his efforts are not on the field but continuing to work in this space, we welcome him to that table and to help us, guide us, help us make better decisions about the kinds of things that need to be done in the communities.”

Now, we wait and see if a team is willing to take a chance on the former Super Bowl-level talent.