Petitioners Hop On Private Jet To Secure Signatures To Get Kanye West On Montana’s Ballot

Kanye West’s bootleg presidential bid is pushing on. In a scramble to get West on more presidential ballots, his team of petitioners is now using a private jet to hop across the country to help continue this mess.
TMZ is exclusively reporting that West is still dead set on trying to ruin our lives and do whatever he can to siphon away votes from Joe Biden with his ridiculous run for the White House. Sources close to the situation told the celebrity gossip site that West’s team of petitioners he hired, hilariously named “Let the Voters Decide,” hopped on a PJ to rush to Montana to get his petitions signed in time to he can be on the ballot.
TMZ reports that there was already a team on the ground racking up signatures and that the petitioners who hopped on the jet were just reinforcements to help cover more ground. Even worse news, Team Ye is simultaneously on the ground in Utah, ensuring he makes the ballot in that state as well and that his plan has been successful.
Per TMZ:
If Ye’s signatures do check out, he will be placed on the presidential ballot as independent and could win Montana’s whopping 3 electoral votes. BUT, since announcing his run for the White House, the troubled rapper’s campaign has been under scrutiny. His attempt to get on the ballot in Wisconsin is currently facing opposition and was booted off the presidential ballot in his home state of Illinois. The problems he is facing in both states just happen to stem from the validity of those signatures he acquired. Smells like election fraud, but if you checked both his and his wife’s social media accounts, you couldn’t tell if they’re are worried at all.
We sincerely hope that this batch of signatures also meets the same faith. This latest round of news regarding West his and “political ambitions” follows him admitting that he is indeed trying to stop Joe Biden from winning and even meeting with Trump’s manager of everything, Jared Kushner.
We know an op when we see one, word to Hip-Hop Wired.
Photo: The Washington Post / Getty