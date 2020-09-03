This Aint A Game: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reveals He & His Entire Family Battled COVID-19

COVID-19 had one of the toughest men on the planet on the mat.

Wednesday night ((Sept.2) actor, retired WWE superstar and now the owner of the XFL, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson revealed he faced his most formidable challenge yet, COVID-19. In an Instagram video that has been viewed 6.4 million times, Johnson detailed that he and his entire family caught the contagious virus three weeks ago and that they are now on the mend. The Rock spoke on the scary situation, sharing that his two young daughter’s bout with COVID-19 was not as severe as he and his wife, Lauren Hashian’s, experience with the virus, which is still currently spreading across the United States.

“I wanted to give you guys a little helpful update on things that have been going on on my end for the past two-and-a-half to three weeks now. So the update is this: my wife Lauren, as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19.”

“I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, too, personally as well. And I’ve gone through some doozies in the past.”

When speaking about how he caught the virus, The Rock believes that he and his family contracted it from close family friends and urged fans to exercise extreme caution when wanting to be around loved ones during these trying times. Johnson made suggestions like getting tested before meeting up, boosting your immune system, and, of course, mask-wearing. He also took the time in his presidential address-styled video to call out politicians who have politicized wearing a mask while even pleading with his fans on both sides of the political spectrum to take this virus seriously.

If The Rock, who is literally one of the fittest people on the planet, can get knocked on his ass from COVID-19, so can you. Johnson joins a list of celebrities and athletes who have had battled the disease, including Tom and Rita Hanks, Kevin Durant, Usain Bolt, Idris, and Sabrina Elba, as well as his best friend, Kevin Hart.

We’re happy to hear The Rock and his family are doing well.

Photo: NBC / Getty