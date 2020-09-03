Straight Up: Soon You’ll Be Able To Cop Travis Scott’s Favorite McDonald’s Meal

Tyga and Wiz Khalifa aren’t the only rappers expanding their brand into the food space– Travis Scott is too.

Unlike the other two, he’s not launching a delivery-only restaurant, he announced a partnership with McDonald’s. Everyone has a favorite McDonald’s order, and now everyone can enjoy Scott’s precisely the way he does. No, it’s not a popular Big Mac or the Filet-o-fish– it’s the delicious quarter pounder.

To announce the collab, Scott and McDonald’s took to Twitter.

The order also includes all the sides that Scott cops alongside the burger–including the legendary beverage that is McDonald’s Sprite.

“The Travis Scott meal includes the fresh beef Quarter Pounder®* with Cheese, sizzling bacon, and crisp lettuce; medium World Famous Fries®with BBQ Sauce to dip, and a Sprite. Now, for $6, you can eat just like Travis. It’s Lit!” reads the press release.

It’s few and far between that the golden arches collaborate with a celebrity who gets their name featured on the menu. In fact, the last person to do so was Michael Jordan way back in 1992.

McDonald’s is making sure everyone can safely buy the meal in times of the pandemic by offering the deal in-restaurant, for carry-out, at the Drive-Thru, or through the McDonald’s app.

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring the Cactus Jack x McDonald’s collaboration to life,” said Travis Scott. “We are bringing together two iconic worlds. Including a charitable component was key for me, and I can’t wait for people to see what we have in store.”

Scott and his Cactus Jack are also known for their impeccable style and dope merch, so he’ll also be designing some ‘fits for the McDonald’s crew.

“Everyone has a favorite McDonald’s meal, no matter who you are,” said McDonald’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, Morgan Flatley. “Travis is a true McDonald’s fan having grown up visiting our restaurants in Houston, not to mention one of the biggest musical acts and cultural icons in the world. This is the first time in nearly 30 years we’ve introduced a superstar’s name to our menu – we’re excited to bring the Travis Scott Meal to a McDonald’s near you starting next week.”

The Travis Scott Meal will be offered at participating McDonald’s from September 8 through October 4.