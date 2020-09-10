Have It Your Way: 50 Cent Gives Away $30K To Burger King Employees

50 Cent and Jay Manzini, a famous entrepreneur, walked into a Burger King located on the Southside of Queens, New York, and dropped CASH on some of the employees. Reportedly, more than $30,000 in cash was given to the employees of the fast-food restaurant.

The pandemic has wreaked havoc on the economy, as there are currently 21 million unemployed Americans and rose by more than a million just in August. So, the benevolent act was surely appreciated by the essential workers at the burger spot.

“ME & @50cent HAD TO SHUT BURGER KING DOWN IN SOUTHSIDE QUEENS 💯💯PASSED OVER 30K ME & @50cent TO THESE HARD WORKERS, DURING THIS PANDEMIC. FIF TOLD ME I REALLY LIKE WHAT YOU’RE DOING, I TOLD HIM IT’S GOOD KARMA AT THE END OF THE DAY BIG BRO!!! CHANGE LIVES & CONNECT WITH REAL ONES.. SOUTHSIDE QUEENS STAND UP!! YA DESERVE IT,” Manzini captioned the photo on Instagram.

The two entrepreneurs then posted another video showing off the moment that they actually gave the cash away.

At the end of the video, you can see the cops pull up to see if everything is okay, as the two men had their entourage, and a small crowd began gathering around the Burger King. 50 offered the cop some of the leftover cash he had as he walked toward him, but because the cop was on duty and probably didn’t want any smoke with possible legal ramifications of accepting cash off the street, the cameras were cut.

In other 50 Cent news, he recently spoke ill of the legendary rap group he created, G-Unit, with friend and group member DJ Whoo Kid. The DJ asked that since other rap groups have movies dedicated to their struggles and how they came together, would there be one for the Unit.

50 immediately shot down the idea, saying, “Nah, I don’t care to do that… I’d like to forget the G-Unit.”