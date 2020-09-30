Following The “Presidential Debate” Frank Ocean Has A Very Important Message: “Pls Vote”

If you needed another sign to tell you just how important this upcoming presidential election, Frank Ocean coming out of hiding to speak on it should be one.

The R&B recluse decided Tuesday night (Sept.29) was a good time break his silence on the upcoming Nov.3 presidential election. Ocean took to his Instagram stories and urged his fans to vote. His plea immediately followed last night’s “presidential debate” that saw Donald Trump constantly interrupt Joe Biden and the moderator Chris Wallace, spew out more lies and fail to denounce white supremacy.

“Debates are on. It all feels fake. The problem’s that it’s not. Donald is president and might not leave the White House even if he loses the race so some say. Pls vote. Watching him dragged out will be way more entertaining that these debates.”

Frank updates his IG story pic.twitter.com/Dxly2eDNtt — Blonded. (@blondedocean) September 30, 2020

No lies detected.

Frank Ocean is also giving fans who are not registered to vote a chance to register via a link provided on his Blonded.co site.

The “Channel Orange” crafter joins a long list of celebrities who are using their platforms urging fans to vote and to take this election seriously. Just recently, his buddy and fellow Odd Future member, Tyler, the Creator, didn’t hold no punches when he told his fans to “pull up” and vote, revealing he will exercising his first amendment right for the first time ever. Other big names getting involved in the political process include Cardi B, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, LeBron James, Odell Beckham Jr., and many more.

Photo: Theo Wargo / Getty