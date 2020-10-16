STREAMED: Benny The Butcher Drops the Hit-Boy-Assisted “Burden of Proof,” Drake Hops on Yung Bleu’s “You’re Mines Still” & More

Black Thought — Streams of Thought, Vol. 3: Cane and Abel

Black Thought returns with the third installment of his ongoing Streams of Thought series. Each volume has seen the Roots MC lock in with one producer at a time and the third iteration is no exception. This go around, the legendary Roots MC teams up with Sean C.

Vol. 3: Cane and Abel is a star-studded affair for the late-night wordsmith. Pusha T, Swizz Beatz, Killer Mike, Portugal. The Man, and ScHoolboy Q are among the album’s collaborators.

The Philadelphia spitter unleashed the critically acclaimed Streams of Thought, Vol 1 in 2018, mostly featuring production from 9th Wonder. The sequel dropped later that same year with production by Salaam Remi.

Thought recently spoke about the Streams series with Interview. “As a group, we try to create timely yet timeless classics—music that is going to mature and music that is going to reveal different jewels and different nuggets of information within itself over time and over multiple listens,” he explained. “I feel like that’s the case with this whole project, with Streams Of Thought.

Unlock Vol. 3 below.

Benny The Butcher — Burden of Proof

It’s been a big year for Griselda. Now, that prolific run continues as Benny The Butcher teams up with Hit-Boy for his newest album, Burden of Proof.

The 12-song offering features Rick Ross, Freddie Gibbs, Lil Wayne, Big Sean, Dom Kennedy, and Queen Naija. Benny’s Griselda teammates Westside Gunn and Conway The Machine also join in on the party.

The Butcher recently spoke about what makes this project different from past efforts. “The feeling is going to be different,” he recently told Complex. “I’m speaking about things I never spoke about on here. My confidence is different. My angle is different. It’s still me, but I discovered new things in the process of writing this album. I’m at a different level. I’m thinking a whole different way.

He added: “That’s why the album is called Burden of Proof. The person who has the burden of proof is trying to prove his assertion. I’m telling people, ‘I’m a legend now.’ I’m trying to prove that with these albums, with the work that I’m putting in, with the legacy I’m leaving. That’s what the whole album is about.”

Find Burden of Proof below.

T.I. — The L.I.B.R.A.

T.I. is back. In fact, the self-proclaimed King of the South has returned with his newest album, The L.I.B.R.A., an acronym for a new message from Tip: The Legend is Back Running Atlanta.

Trouble Man stacked the 20-song project with a slew of varied collaborators. Fellow vets Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, Jadakiss and Killer Mike join newer acts like Young Thug, Lil Baby, and 21 Savage. The project also includes John Legend, Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, Rapsody, and more.

“It’s a new generation,” Tip told WGCI. “I’m not gonna hold that against them, the fact that they wasn’t living long enough to know the legend that is, so I think the only way to acclimate them for the first time is to bring about awareness…I worked alongside the goats, the young goats in the game and the goats at legendary status already.”

Get reacclimatized or acclimated for the first time with The L.I.B.R.A. below.

Yung Bleu feat. Drake — “You’re Mines Still”

Drake is known for his remixing prowess. Now, the Canadian superstar jumps on the remix to Yung Bleu’s buzz-worthy “You’re Mines Still” with a new verse about temptation and more.

“You can tell him that you’re mine still,” sings Bleu. “She don’t wanna go to sleep, she angry / Lately, she been noticing he ain’t me…She got my heartbeat racing.”

Drizzy adds: “Pretty face, pretty temptin’ / but pretty taught me ugly lessons / Pretty had me giving more than I was gettin’ / So if pretty don’t come with something, then I dead it.”

“You’re Mines Still” appears on Bleu’s Love Scars: The 5 Stages of Emotion. Earlier this year, he also unleashed Bleu Vandross 3 featuring Yo Gotti, Boosie Badazz, and Rylo Rodriguez.

Stream “You’re Mines Still (Remix)” below.

Sada Baby feat. Nicki Minaj — “Whole Lotta Choppas (Remix)”

Sada Baby’s “Whole Lotta Choppas” just got a whole ‘nother look. Shortly after having a baby boy, Nicki Minaj joins the Michigan rapper on his trending song’s remix.

Nicki talks about motherhood on the track, saying that she’s “nine months motherfuckin’ pregnant” in the intro. Later, she gives a shoutout to Drake’s son also. “To be honest, I hope one day we’ll do a playdate with Adonis,” she raps on the track.

Nicki announced that she’d given birth to a baby boy recently, saying she was “grateful and in love” with her son. Meanwhile, Sada Baby’s “Whole Lotta Choppas,” which was produced by CoalCashBlac, has been buzzing due to a viral dance.

Listen to the “Whole Lotta Choppas” remix below.

PARTYNEXTDOOR — PARTYPACK

PARTYNEXTDOOR comes bearing gifts. The Canadian crooner has finally released a series of special tracks for fans in the form of PARTYPACK.

The seven song package features the late Nipsey Hussle on “Candy,” Migos’ Quavo on “Cuffed Up,” and Lil Yacthy on the Murda Beatz-produced “Buzzin’.”

Fans may recognize some of these songs, including “Candy,” from online leaks. The Nipsey-assisted track, for instance, found its way online in 2013. But this is the first time the songs will be available for streaming this way, according to PND.

“Previously ‘unreleased’ PARTYPACK available tonight everywhere,” PND tweeted prior to its release. Now the material is officially out. Stream the package below.