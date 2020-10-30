NFL Legend Brett Favre Endorses President Trump: “We Have Freedom Of Choice”

Yet another celebrity has come out of the woodwork to support Donald Trump‘s reelection for president.

Brett Favre, the Hall of Fame quarterback, has decided to back Trump because of his second amendment rights, among other issues. Favre took to Twitter to pledge his allegiance to 45.

“My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech & religion, 2nd [Amendment], hard working tax paying citizens, police & military,” Favre wrote on Twitter. “In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me & these principles, my Vote is for @RealDonaldTrump.”

My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech & religion, 2nd Amnd, hard working tax paying citizens, police & military. In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me & these principles, my Vote is for @RealDonaldTrump. #Vote ☑️🇺🇸 — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) October 30, 2020

The three-time NFL MVP is a legend in Wisconsin because he spent most of his NFL career there with the Packers, so to rally up more votes for Trump, he’s scheduled to appear as a special guest at the president’s rally in Green Bay this afternoon.

Packers legend Brett Favre – who endorsed @realDonaldTrump is expected to be a special guest at this afternoon's rally in Green Bay — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) October 30, 2020

Favre’s support of Trump shouldn’t be too surprising since the two played golf together over the summer and talked football. He was clear that he doesn’t support all of Trump’s ideas… but he is still a supporter.

“Well, I think the fact that I went and played golf with him, the assumption is that I support him,” he told the Washington Observer recently. “I think he’s done a good job for our country. Is he perfect? By no means is he perfect. Tell me someone who is perfect other than Jesus Christ, and I’ll call you a liar.”

Another celebrity to recently endorse Trump, albeit more surprising, is Lil Wayne, who took to social media last night to reveal that he had a great conversation with him alongside a picture of the President grinning with a thumbs up.