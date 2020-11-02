Eating Good: Concepts’ TurDUNKen Nike Collab Puts A Twist On A Thanksgiving Staple

12 years ago, Boston-based sneaker retailer Concepts got a Nike nod, and now the partnership continues.

In 2008 the hyped Lobster Dunk paid homage to the coastal city’s sneaker culture and the proud home of some of the best seafood on the East Coast. And now the two brands are connecting again in the name of food, but this times its the TurDUNKen in honor of the thanksgiving twist that features a duck inside a chicken stuffed in a turkey. The joke shows that the shop isn’t afraid to have some fun with their collaborations.

“We’ve definitely never taken ourselves too seriously. We’re well-versed in sport. We come from luxury,” says Concepts Creative Director Deon Point. “The thing with us that always gets overlooked is our sense of humor. We love to have fun.”

And Concept is known for going over the top, and this time is no different. The side panels are laser cut frills to resemble feathers and different browns and tans to pay homage to the birds. The collab also includes a pair of Nike Dri-FIT socks with chicken feet drawn on them. When it comes to packaging, there’s turkey wrapping paper, a Nerf vortex football that resembles a turkey leg, and a box that looks like an oven.

Point knows that the extra work they put into their collaborations helps make them pop, so there was no point in switching up now.

“I don’t know if the Lobster would’ve hit the same way if we didn’t put that extra effort in,” says Point. “We were a tiny little shop in the middle of nowhere, regardless of our heritage, and though Concepts starting earlier than most stores, we were still kind of nestled away and it was like an afterthought amongst the heavy hitters.”

Just in time for Thanksgiving, the TurDUNKen drops November 14 at Concepts’ Boston and New York stores and at cncpts.com. A week later, more pairs drop November 20 at select skate retailers and again on November 21 via the SNKRS app.

Get a better look at the sneakers and the accompanying merch in the gallery below.