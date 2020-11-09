No, Not That Four Seasons: Landscaping Company That Held Trump Press Conference Drops Merch

As if the end of Trump’s presidency couldn’t be any more of a disaster, his latest snafu turned into some hilarious merch.

Rudy Guiliani held a press conference at what was suppose to be a Four Seasons hotel, but was actually a landscaping business that goes by the same name and just so happens to be next to an adult bookstore So, the president’s personal lawyer was forced to address the public in the parking lot.

Big press conference today in Philadelphia at Four Seasons Total Landscaping — 11:30am! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

The actual Four Seasons in the Philadelphia area was quick to get on Twitter and clarify that the “big” press conference will not be held at their local hotel and distanced themselves from the event entirely.

To clarify, President Trump’s press conference will NOT be held at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia.

It will be held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping— no relation with the hotel. — Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center (@FSPhiladelphia) November 7, 2020

But now, the landscaping business is taking advantage of its time in the limelight by dropping some merch. The drop includes a navy t-shirt and hoodie combo with the American flag and text that reads “Four Seasons Total Landscaping.”

If you’re trying to cop some of the gear, it’s good to know that the landscaping business is minority and woman-owned.

“Woman-owned, minority business. Philadelphia family business that does great landscaping & perfect snow removal. Trying to make America green again!” reads the business’ Instagram page.

Of course, because of the divisiveness of the presidency and how divided the nation is, the event garnered a lot of hate for the business. So much disdain led to its Yelp rating to sharply drop causing the owners to even release a statement on its official Facebook.

“Four Seasons Total Landscaping is a family-owned small business run by life long Philadelphians. We were honored to be asked to host a press conference at our facility. We thank all of those that have shown support for our business and while we understand the negative comments, it saddens us that we have received such harsh judgement,” reads the Facebook post. “Our team at Four Seasons would have proudly hosted any presidential candidate’s campaign at our business. We strongly believe in America and in democracy. We hope that our fellow Americans can join together and support all local small businesses during this time.”

If you’re interested in the merch, peep the goods here.