adidas Celebrates The Superstar’s 50th Anniversary With Limited Edition ‘Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ Kicks

We all want the ability to swing through New York City like Spider-Man. Unfortunately, there are no radioactive spiders available to make that happen. BUT, we can borrow some of our favorite young hero Mile Morales drip thanks to a new collaboration between Insomniac Games, PlayStation, Marvel, and adidas.

PlayStation announced on its blog that in the new Spider-Man: Miles Morales game available now on PS4 and PS5, the Afro-Latino superhero would be rocking a costume that will feature a pair of adidas Superstar sneakers to celebrate the brand’s iconic staple’s 50th anniversary.

Per Playstation:

Insomniac, PlayStation, and Marvel Games worked in close collaboration with adidas to create new sneakers for Miles to wear in-game. We knew right away that we wanted to honor the adidas Superstar sneakers on their 50th anniversary. It’s a classic design, connected to New York, and quintessentially adidas. We chose to exhibit the timeless colors for which he’s most known: the black suit with the red spider icon.

You’ll see Miles wear both the Hi-Top and Low-Top Superstar silhouettes in the game with select suits.

Miles’ fresh kicks will not only live in the virtual world but in the real world as well. Thanks to Marvel and PlayStation’s partnership with adidas, the company will be selling a limited run of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Superstar.

The kicks will be exactly like the ones Miles wears in the game, with all of the cool Spider-Man detailing taking its cues from his infamous black and red Spider-Man costume. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Superstar sneakers will release in the US, Canada, and select markets in the Asia-Pacific region on November 19th. European spidey-fans can grab a pair on December 4.

You can head here for more info on the kicks and, of course, good luck.

Photo: Insomniac Games / adidas