Jordan Brand Connects With 3 New Partners To Help Paris’ Creative Youth Succeed

Jordan Brand is once again doing some good deeds.

MJ is making sure Parisian youth have access to diverse forms of education. It’s all done through the Jordan Wings program, which is driven by the legacy of Michael Jordan to help inspire the world to achieve greatness on their own terms and to impact their community in positive ways.

“Through the Jordan Wings program, we want to give youth around the world more opportunities to create a better future,” says Craig Williams, President of Jordan Brand. “Education remains the best way to open up a world of possibilities for young people.”

In particular, Jordan Brand is connecting with three new Parisian partners, including Prométhée Education, which champions equal opportunities for young people by giving students the skills and connections they need to succeed. Then there’s Le Bal,– with a focus on its educational platform, La Fabrique du Regard– founded in 2010, which provides a cultural hot spot for youth in a neighborhood that’s not known for it. And lastly is Casa93, which offers access to education and training to students who want to be creatives, with a focus on makes those fields more inclusive.

Jordan athlete and Jordan Brand Wings Global Ambassador Carmelo Anthony is a huge fan of Paris’ energy when it comes to fashion and expression, so he’s happy to help find the city’s gems and give them the platform they need to help inspire others.

“I’ve always loved the energy and creativity that Paris brings to global culture, and I’m honored to help welcome Paris into the Jordan Wings Family,” says Anthony. “In 2020, it’s more important than ever that we all do everything we can to inspire and empower our youth, because they are the future.”

The addition of those three partners adds to the already 30 companies globally that Jordan Brand works with to make education more accessible to disadvantaged youth.