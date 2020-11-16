Jordan Brand Reveals Retro Lineup For Spring 2021

Right on time, Jordan Brand has announced its Spring collection– and it’s full of heat.

There’s still a few pairs of coveted sneakers left to drop in 2020 but 2021 will also leave your pockets empty thanks to a few retros returning from the past. First up is the oft sought after Cool Grey 3s that initially released back in 2007 with hits of Sport Red and orange on the tongue, eyelets, airbag, and heel tab.

Plus, as the Jordan 1 craze continues, there are several new colorways on the way, including a women’s-exclusive pair that put a spin on the Gold Toes, by swapping out the patent gold for “crinkle” silver. Another styling is a University blue leather pair and even ones that are volt-accented with foldable eyelet-flaps.

The Stealth 5s have also been reworked, so unlike the 2006 originals, these feature black accenting along the sides, and are outfitted with tumbled leather. The second pair of 5s is blacked out and finds the reflective material usually found on the tongue also on the upper, along with suedes, leather, textiles, and translucence to update a classic. Made perfect for the spring is also a pair of Jordan 13s with orange suede along the sides and up the ankle.

Among the women-exclusives is a fresh pair of 9s, which marks the first time the silhouette has been specifically catered to the ladies. The Easter-ready kicks are shades of purple, yellow, blue, and even features the phrase “Change the World” on the heel loop.

Through distinct global graphics and words in different languages, the shoe illustrates MJ’s impact and influence around the world,” reads the press release. “The shoe also employs unique color schemes on both shoes using vegetable-tanned materials and natural plant-based dyes.”

Get a better look at the entire collection below and get ready for the releases, which are said to begin in January.