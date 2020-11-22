BABY!: Drake Reveals Release Date For Upcoming Nike Sneaker & Apparel Collection

Mark your calendars. Drizzy’s Nike drip is literally around the corner.

Last night (Nov.22), Drake took to Instagram to make the cryptic announcement in the form of a video that his collaboration with the Swoosh that will feature kicks and apparel is dropping on December 18, right in time to get someone the perfect stocking stuffer.

Since linking with Nike after spurning adidas back in 2018 after Pusha T spilled the beans on the now-dead adidon line, the Toronto rapper and iconic athletic brand have dropped a few gems in the form of footwear quick strikes. Drake and Nike’s partnership began taking fruition following his stuntastic “Laugh Now Cry Later” visual featuring Lil Durk that saw the two rappers living out every sneakerhead’s dream having a ball at Nike Headquarters.

The collection was originally supposed to arrive sometime in 2021, but Drizzy decided to push the date up. The video doesn’t show off any of the collection, but it would be a very safe bet to assume that it will probably have something to do with his forthcoming album “Certified Lover Boy,” which drops in January. The 6 God has already dropped merch tied to the album back in October, and as expected, it sold the hell out quickly.

Drake – Certified Lover Boy Nike merch finally added to cart for me -> https://t.co/XhuHIaUjsm pic.twitter.com/FedrhZ80Oy — J23 iPhone App (@J23app) October 26, 2020

We expect Nike and Drake to start revealing the fruits of their collaboration sooner than later. You can peep the teaser for the collab below.

Photo: MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images / Getty