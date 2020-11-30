Latest 30 For 30 Film To Explore An Indigenous Community In Mexico’s Love For Running

The latest installation of 30 for 30 has finally been announced.

Since being stuck home for the better part of 2020, documentaries have kept people entertained, and that’s partially thanks to ESPN‘s 30 for 30 series. The long-form docs often shed light on some of the biggest sports stories ever but also unearths tales that you’ve never heard of. The newest installment will be the latter, as it explores the story of the Tarahumara, an indigenous community in Mexico that is known for its legendary ability to run barefoot. But the running community was often affected by the crazed violence due to drug cartels and gang violence that runs rampant in the area.

Because of the talent, ultrarunner Micah True, born Michael Randall Hickman, created a race in 2003 to help the Tarahumara people preserve their culture and love for running.

Dubbed The Infinite Race, the documentary will be directed by Mexican-American filmmaker Bernardo Ruiz who was honored to delve deeper into a little-known sport with no direct ties to celebrities.

“Many sports documentaries focus on celebrity athletes or high-profile rivalries, says Ruiz. “What intrigued me about ‘The Infinite Race’ was the challenge of telling a lesser-known story that nonetheless speaks to some of the big debates of the moment.”

The documentary marks the 6th installment this year, following behind Lance Armstrong LANCE, Bruce Lee’s Be Water, among others like former baseball players Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa. After Michael Jordan’s The Last Dance’s success, ESPN has been trying to keep up with the craze for the documentaries– for those sports fanatics and those just looking for an intriguing story.

I think we have high hopes for some of the non-sports fans being attracted to these topics and these stories because of the quality, but also because it’s a time when people are looking for high-quality content that, for us, happened to be about sports,” Libby Geist, the vice president and executive producer of ESPN Films and Original Content, recently told Vanity Fair.

Watch the trailer above as “The Infinite Race” will premiere on December 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.