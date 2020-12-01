The Air Jordan 9 ‘University Blue’ Headlines This Week’s Drops In Foot Locker’s 12 Days of Greatness Campaign

Last week it was the Air Jordan 4 “Fire Red,” Clyde All-Pro Kuzma Mid, as well as gear from Rhude x Starter, Perico Limited, and Kool Kiy. This week Foot Locker’s 12 Days of Greatness campaign continues to bring the heat this week’s drops.

Friday, December 4, Foot Locker’s holiday campaign, which features basketball-inspired pieces, announced a collection of t-shirts and hoodies from Waraire Boswell and Starter x Ty Mopkins for drop no.5.

Waraire Boswell

Love T-Shirt, $30

Love Hoodie, $60

Starter x Ty Mopkins

Catch The Spirit Hoodie, $70

Detroit Spirit Hoodie, $80

Catch It T-Shirt, $42

World Champions T-Shirt, $40

To close out the week, Foot Locker is once again finishing strong with another pair of Air Jordans, this time iconic Jordan 9 silhouette in the fan-favorite “University Blue” colorway, a homage to Michael Jordan’s days at the University of North Carolina. The kicks launch on Foot Locker’s 12 Days of Greatness’ landing page as well as SNKRS on December 5 and will cost $190.

We can’t wait to see what Foot Locker announces next week. For a more detailed look at both drops, hit the gallery below.

Photo: Foot Locker/ 12 Days of Greatness Campaign