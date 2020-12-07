Nike Is Taking You Into Its History Of Design With Latest Book

If you’re a sneakerhead and looking for a coffee table book, look no further.

Of all the footwear companies, one of the most interesting when it comes to its design history is Nike. From its first-ever sole being made on a waffle iron to being behind the most successful signature sneaker line in history with the help of Michael Jordan— Nike’s come a long way. So if you’re a design enthusiast or just looking to see how some of your favorite silhouettes came to be, Nike: Better is Temporary is coming soon to a book store near you.

In connection with legendary publisher Phaidon, Nike is exploring its ethos, and the title comes from its own top brass.

“I fundamentally believe that the central thesis of Nike is ‘The best is temporary at best,’” says Nike’s Chief Design Officer, John Hoke.

The book will be broken down into five chapters starting with “The Voice of The Athlete,” which delves into how Nike’s relationships with the world’s top athletes help them push innovation further than ever before. Next is “Design That Speaks,” which is a real treat for those who like to study old ads and posters related to the importance of storytelling.

After that is “Dream With Us,” where Nike discusses how important collaboration is to the evolution of design, then “Opening the Aperture,” which makes sure everyone is represented in the products being produced– a nod to Nike’s adage of “If you have a body, you’re an athlete.”

Lastly is “Playground Earth,” as the swoosh is one of the largest production companies globally. It understands the importance of sustainability, waste, and the materials it has developed in the wake of that knowledge like Flyknit and Nike Grind.

The perfect stocking stuffer for the sneakerhead in your life, Nike: Better is Temporary, is currently available at phaidon.com for $89.95, with a wider release expected on January 25.