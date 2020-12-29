A Seat At The Table: Master P & NBA All-Star Baron Davis In Talks To Buy Reebok

Back in October, it was reported that adidas might be looking to sell Reebok, and now it looks like the rumors were true.

But even more surprising is who’s in talks to cop the storied brand– look no further than Percy “Master P” Miller and NBA All-Star Baron Davis. According to Forbes, adidas is looking to unload the brand as soon as March 2021, and the two Black businessmen look to be the front runners.

Reebok has long brand a staple in the Black community with stamps of approval from likes of Jay Z with his S. Dot’s back in 2004 to more recently emerged stars like Kendrick Lamar and Cardi B. But other than injecting new emerging into the brand, P and Davis are ready to help the communities that heavily helped influence the brand’s legacy.

“As we focus on turning Reebok into a lifestyle brand, not just a basketball brand, our most important initiative will be to put money back into the community that built this company,” the No Limit Records founder told Forbes.

In speaking with ESPN, he confirmed that alongside Davis, the news is true and that his goal is to take a company that has benefited from Black people to make it Black-owned.

Percy "Master P" Miller confirms to ESPN that he's in negotiations to acquire Reebok with ex-NBA guard Baron Davis. "These companies have been benefiting off us, this could be history for this company going Black-owned," Miller tells ESPN. — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) December 28, 2020

The purchase won’t be cheap as it’s estimated to go for $2.4 billion, but aside from Master P having the funds, Davis knows the brand can grow, citing his previous deal with Nike. He’s experienced with endorsements, and his network of celebs can increase that growth.

“I think Reebok is being undervalued,” the retired NBA player said. “I left Nike as a 22-year-old kid representing myself and made the jump to Reebok, which took a chance on me as a creative and as an athlete. I want the people I know athletes, influencers, designers, celebs to sit at the table with me.”

The New Orleans Native has long been the blueprint for those in Hip-Hop who want to build their brands and create other ventures for additional streams of income. Most recently, he noticed the backlash of Aunt Jemima’s syrup and launched his own called Uncle P’s.