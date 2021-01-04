Travis Scott May Have Another Pair Of Air Jordan 1 Lows Releasing in the New Year

Travis Scott has been getting tons of shine – and coin – for his successful collaborations outside of music, partnering with notable brands like McDonald’s, Nike, and Sony Playstation. And it looks he may have decided to start his 2021 by “going back to the well” with the Swoosh.

Images surfaced on the Internet of Scott, hitting Aspen’s slopes this weekend with partner Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi.

Travis Scott spotted in a new reverse swoosh Air Jordan 1 Low. pic.twitter.com/9CvebPs8YC — Sneaker Huddle (@sneakerhuddle) January 2, 2021

In them, he’s wearing a new Air Jordan 1 Low colorway that fans are calling “UNC/Obsidian” because of the university’s classic light blue accents. The sneakers also sport Scott’s signature reverse Nike check on the lateral side in white, and the Air Jordan Wings logo is embroidered on the heels.

For the time being, though, nothing else is known about the shoes themselves, and there’s no official word of anything solid in the works.

Travis has ended 2020 with a bang– aside from brand partnerships, he also connected with an HBCU with roots in the Webster family. He launched the Cactus Jack Foundation and partnered with The New School’s Parsons School of Design. He even gifted scholarships to HBCU, which he’s got close ties to since his grandfather worked at one in the Webster’s hometown of Texas.

“Waymon Webster was a dean of the Prairie View A&M graduate school,” said Scott. “My grandfather wanted me to take it all the way through college. I feel there is a power in education, so to be able to give someone the opportunity to fulfill that dream as my papa thought for me is amazing.”

We’re looking forward to Scott taking the Cactus Jack Brand to a new height in the new year.