50 Cent Fires Jabs at Floyd Mayweather Over Supposed Beard Implants

Undefeated boxing great Floyd Mayweather went on Instagram this past December to show off his new scalp and beard transplant’s early results. Most would say that his hair is starting to fill in nicely, and his transparency about the surgery may have even served as inspirational to other men in the same situation. But not everyone felt so moved to give words of support to “Money” Mayweather.

Always ready to stir the pot and keep his feuds fresh, 50 Cent couldn’t waste this opportunity to troll his former-friend-turned-enemy and throw some shots his way.

In a since-deleted post on his Instagram, the G-Unit leader suggested that Floyd may have had to source his follicles from a quite atypical location on his body. Fiddy put up a photo of Mayweather with the caption, “LMAO, He took hair from his a** and put it on his face. LOL WTF is really going on Champ?”

50 cent taking shots at Floyd Mayweather for this new look. pic.twitter.com/lQAPRiEQk6 — Take Hip Hop (@takehiphop) January 5, 2021

Interestingly for the rapper, though, this may be the tamest of barbs traded in their beef. The two have traded words and insults that referenced all kinds of unpleasantness, ranging from Floyd’s alleged illiteracy of his domestic assault allegations to 50’s strained relationship with his son Marquise and the intimation he may not be the father of his younger child, Sire.

Mayweather has not yet responded to 50’s latest taunts and has given no indication he plans to do so in the near future. In fact, it would appear he is keeping his sights locked on the upcoming exhibition fight with Youtuber Logan Paul.

Heavyweight legend Mike Tyson sat down with Paul on his podcast Impaulsive, and the subject of the bout came up. When Paul suggested that he might have a puncher’s chance, “Iron Mike” held nothing back and was direct with his opinion. “Floyd is going to beat your f**king a**!… Let me tell you something about Floyd. He’s in that gym. He doesn’t do drugs that’s his heroin, the gym.”

Will this outside-of-the-ring action rattle “Money” and net him his first loss ever? Or will he channel it all and put on another clinic of his usual caliber, remaining undefeated? Hopefully, we will should our answer on February 20 on Pay-Per-View against Youtube star Logan Paul.