Retired NFL Wide Receiver Vincent Jackson Found Dead In Florida Hotel Room

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Diego Chargers wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead Monday.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, his body was uncovered in his hotel room in Brandon, Florida. The police report confirms that the 38-year-old checked into Homewood Suites, a hotel in Tampa, on January 11 and had taken up residence there ever since. His family didn’t report him missing until February 10, and two days later, deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office began the search for Jackson. They’d eventually find him, and after seeing he wasn’t harmed after speaking to him, they canceled the missing person report.

Then, just days later, the former pro-bowler was found dead around 11:30 a.m. Monday in his hotel room by a housekeeper, but the medical examiner has yet to determine the cause of death because there was no apparent trauma to the body.

Jackson retired in 2016 and turned his attention to helping military families because his parents both served. He helped military kids get scholarships and hosted the Jackson in Action 83 Foundation’s annual “Military Moms Baby Shower,” where he donated over $500,00 to expectant mothers in need.

Jackson’s death comes nearly a week after his former team won the Super Bowl, and the Bucs have since expressed their condolences.

“During his five seasons with our franchise, Vincent was a consummate professional, who took a great deal of pride in his performance on and off the football field,” Buccaneers owner and co-chairman Bryan Glazer said, highlighting Jackson’s community work.”We are shocked and deeply saddened by news of Vincent Jackson’s sudden passing. Vincent was a fan favorite not only for his Pro Bowl play on the field but for the impact he made on the community off of it.”