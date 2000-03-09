Celebrities Race Lexus’ 2021 Line of V8-Powered Vehicles at 0 To 60

The Fumble spoke with former NFL safety George Wilson and actor Curtis Hamilton about their thoughts on Lexus’ new line of V8-powered vehicles. They joined other celebrities, including retired NFL player DeAngelo Williams, model Don Benjamin, professional drag racer Dystany Spurlock and media personality Big Tigger at this year’s Lexus “0 to 60” event, where they visited the world-famous Autoclub Speedway in Fontana, CA, to test drive the latest ensemble of high-flying Japanese luxury coupes and sedans including the GS F, RC F, and an LC 500 hardtop convertible.

“It was the first time I’ve ever done anything like this before. None of the videos I watched prepared me for what they had in store for us. I can honestly say that it was one of the best experiences of my life.”

Lexus is already Japan’s most well-known luxury vehicle brand, but according to Wilson, the car company’s line of V-8 powered cars possess a perfect harmony of power, speed, and agility.

“This luxury brand that I’m familiar with has more of an edge to it,” Wilson said. “There’s a lot of power in the engine, a lot of precision. It just feels good.”

While the celebrity team raced head-to-head for a chance to own one of the cars they were driving for a year, they had to first get some next-level driver’s lessons. The participants joined teams led by Lexus pro drivers Jack Hawksworth and Scott Pruett in a series of oval hugging, adrenaline-inducing racing runs to show off the Lexus vehicles’ V-8 powered capabilities.

“It’s an adrenaline rush,” says Wilson. “It goes from being fun and exciting to you seeing how close you are to that wall. We were close enough that if I rolled down that window, I could stick my hand out and touch the wall, so that just shows how skilled the drivers are and how they push the cars to the limit.”