Drake X NOCTA Partnership Shows Off New GORE-TEX Capsule Collection

Drake has a new drop coming out next week – unfortunately, however, it isn’t Certified Lover Boy. (To be fair, he is dropping what may be a Scary Hours 2 mixtape while he recovers from knee surgery.)

But what is for sure is NOCTA, Drake’s fashion brand under the Nike umbrella will be putting out its third release on March 12. And this time, it will be a capsule collection with gear that emphasizes high-level performance by incorporating one of the most respected technologies out there: GORE-TEX.

Comprised of a jacket, hoodie, vest, hat, and two T-shirts, the new entry to the NOCTA lineup will have fans ready to flex for the camera or ready for combat with its employ of an all-black motif.

The jacket has a pocket on each chest, two standard pockets which can be zippered, another underarm zipper to allow for breathability, and is hooded, so its GORE-TEX INFINIUM will wick away whatever precipitation the elements throw at you. And the vest similarly uses the GORE-TEX technology but uses ripstop fabric to safeguard against accidental tearing, a mesh back panel, and at least seven stash pockets.

The NOCTA hoodie is made from fleece, but the core and sleeves are lined GORE-TEX, too, so you’ll stay warm and dry when the weather says otherwise. To round out the collection, you can rock one of their heavyweight T-shirts, which come in both black and white, with an official NOCTA adjustable cap.

Reflective 3D Swooshes and NOCTA branding is visible all throughout the line, and it will be available for purchase from Nike’s website as well as international outlets like sivasdescalzo and atmos. Prices are expected to start from approximately $42 to about $591.

Get a better look at the entire collection below.