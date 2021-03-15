Rick Ross Showed Off His Golf Game to Dwyane Wade and Crowns Himself “Rozay Woods”

In an ESPN interview some years ago, Lil Wayne repeated the highly known axiom, “Athletes wanna be rappers, rappers want to be athletes.” And last year, rapper Rick Ross helped out his fellow Miami boy and 3x NBA champion Dwyane Wade with that vision, recruiting music vet Raphael Saadiq for their NBA2K1 song “Season Ticket Holder.” But now it looks like “Flash” is showing Ross some of the ropes in the sports world, and “Da Boss” is really getting into the swing of things.

The two linked up again this past weekend, this time on the golf course, and Ross took to Instagram to show off his newly acquired skills as Wade watched in the background. “Introducing ‘Rozay Woods’ lol,” he wrote. “My homie @dwyanewade got me on the green today and gave me a few pointers. Had sum real laughs.Can’t wait to get back. Country club click [sic].”

And while Ross laughed proudly, admiring his work and watching the golf ball sail into the distance, Wade bestowed his friend with the humorous nickname “Mr. Rick Woods!”

From the looks of it, Ross is very much enjoying the South Florida life after splurging on some lavish digs in Southwest Ranches. He recently bought the 6-bedroom, 6.5 bathroom mansion, which belonged to former NBA baller Amar’e Stoudemire and paid $3.5 million for the whole estate – in cash.

But if Ross improves fast enough and lowers that score, then who’s to say he won’t find himself getting invited to a few PGA tours and maybe some other swanky, local South Florida courses, too!