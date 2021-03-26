PUMA Hoops’ Launching The Clyde All-Pro Kuzma Low-Top This Weekend

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma’s first signature shoe, the Clyde All-Pro Kuzma Mid, is getting a bit of makeover.

Kuzma’s first signature shoe with PUMA, launched in November, will now come in a low-top model the German-based sportswear brand announced. The Clyde All-Pro Kuzma Low takes its cues from the Clyde All-Pro but adds some signature touches.

The sneaker will mark the second collaboration between Kuzma and fashion designer Rhuigi. Like the first sneaker, the low-top model will come in a vintage-inspired colorway while utilizing’s PUMA’s ProFoam+ technology to give the wearer added stability and cushioning.

The kicks also feature PUMA’s lightweight yet durable Matryx Engineered Knit, which allows the shoes to seamlessly transition from the basketball court to the street by fusing performance and style.

The Clyde All-Pro Kuzma Low officially launches Saturday, March 27, on PUMA.com at Foot Locker and select retailers and will cost $140. It’s the latest offering in the growing collection of basketball sneakers PUMA Hoops has been dropping since revamping its roster of NBA talent like RJ Barrett, LaMelo Ball, Deandre Ayton, Kevin Knox, Kevin Porter Jr., Marvin Bagley, Michael Porter Jr., Terry Rozier, DeMarcus Cousins, and even J. Cole, whose RS-Dreamer sneaker has become an instant hit among sneakerheads.

You can get a detail look at the Clyde All-Pro Kuzma Low in the gallery below.

Photo: PUMA Hoops/ The Clyde All-Pro Kuzma Low