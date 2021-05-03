Supreme Connects With Nike To Breathe New Life Into The Air Max 96

Nike and Supreme are joining forces once again.

To keep the partnership fresh, the two legendary brands are coming together to release 3 colorways of the Air Max 96. First up is the clean black leather pair, as all 3 use Supreme’s classic red box logo for some added detailing along the upper. The logo is flipped, and parts of the red and white shine through the opening on the medial side. The sneakers are also topped off with a co-branded Nike x Supreme tongue and a hangtag to match. The other two colorways are silver with a white trim and a camouflage that feature the same logo detailing as the black pair.

“The shoe features a leather upper with transparent quarter panel pebbled leather heel overlay foam midsole with air units, rubber outsole with inset TPU panel, mesh tongue, and collar lining, 3M reflective binding, co-branded footbed, embroidered logo, and raised reflective logo at heel,” explains Supreme.

To match the sneakers, Supreme is also offering a logo-branded pair of socks in black and red. Get a better look at the offering in the gallery below and anticipate a release via Supreme on May 6, and expect Supreme Japan to launch the collaboration on Saturday, May 8.