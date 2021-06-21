Michael Jordan & Jordan Brand Announce Their Largest Female Roster Ever: “The World Needs More Female Voices”

Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand have been stepping up in more ways than one.

After Nike broke down the millions of dollars it donated, alongside Jordan and Jordan Brand, in support of the Black community and ending systemic racism, Jordan Brand is taking additional measures to endorse and amplify more women athletes. In a new photoshoot that debuted today, MJ stands amongst nine of the WNBA’s most powerful and promising players: Jordin Canada, Te’a Cooper, Crystal Dangerfield, Chelsea Dungee, Arella Guirantes, Dearica Hamby, Kia Nurse, Aerial Powers and Satou Sabally. In total, the Brand has endorsed 11 Black women.

“The world needs female voices, and we can’t ignore that or else we’re not growing,” Jordan insists in a quote shared by Nike News. “The Jordan Brand is committed to giving women a platform to amplify their voices, which influence, inspire and push culture forward.”

“To have eleven black women be a part of this brand allows the younger generation and younger women to see that they can be like us — they can have that opportunity. I didn’t see that growing up,” Seattle Storm point guard Jordin Canada adds. “As a member of the Jordan Brand family, you don’t just get to be a legend on the court,” Dallas Wings rookie Chelsea Dungee says, “you have to be a legend off the court.”

Black Kings celebrating and supporting Black Queens? We love to see it. Head over to Nike News to check out more of the photoshoot that will, no doubt, go down in basketball history.

Check out a full behind the scenes look at the photoshoot below: