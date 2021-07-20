CASSIUS Gems: The Most Gorgeous Instagram Shots Of Paige Hurd From “Power”

Paige Hurd is really winning out here.

You may remember her as Chris’ love interest in Everybody Hates Chris back in the early aughts, but the Dallas, Texas native has made a name for herself in the acting world since then. Not only has she starred in music videos for the likes of G-Eazy and Justin Bieber, but she has even shown out on Tyler Perry’s The Oval.

And when it comes to what she’s currently up to, she’s portraying Lauren on Power Book II: Ghost, who plays a close friend of Tariq but is more focused on her studies at Stansfield University.

Even though the show’s only been around for a season, Hurd’s made her mark and told Hollywood Life that she’s ready for the viewers to see some of Lauren’s backstory.

She told Hollywood Life, “You definitely get to see a little bit of that. I think as the season’s progressing, you’re able to get to know her some more, but this season you can definitely find out why she is the way she is. You can kind of tap into her family story a little bit and why she is just so passionate about her schooling and making it further in life. She definitely shares those things.”

