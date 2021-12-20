Young Thug Helps Debut New $1200 Giuseppe Zanotti “Cobra” Sneakers [Photos]

The Giuseppe Zanotti brand is about to get slimy for the holiday. They have enlisted the talents of Young Thug to launch their new Cobra sneaker.

As spotted on High Snobiety the trapper turned rapper is the face of Italian luxury brand’s newest foot piece. Originally revealed during the Milan Fashion Week in September, the Cobra is a low top trainer with an over top design that features the poisonous rubber reptiles throughout the entire circumference of the midsole and toe box. As expected the materials are premium with a supple leather used throughout. Additionally we get tone-on-tone cotton laces and a small, logo-bearing silver and red metal buckle and their iconic white fabric Signature detail on the tongue.

Thugger detailed his enthusiasm via a formal press release. “For me, Giuseppe is like a chameleon,” Young Thug said. “He’s got the Italian style thing down but knows how to change it up and layer in the unexpected, the street. It’s fire.” Giuseppe also discussed how the idea came to be about. “I have always loved the symbolism of the snake… It is a powerful and dynamic motif I have explored in many collections, but never before on a sneaker,” Zanotti explained. “I wanted the [COBRAS] to feel larger than life.”

The Giuseppe Zanotti Cobra sneakers are available in red, black, pink, white and are priced at $1,190.00. You can shop them here.

Photos: GIUSEPPE ZANOTTI