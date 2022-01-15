Steph Curry Is Reportedly In The Market For His Upcoming Memoir Worth $10 Million

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry is widely considered the greatest shooter in the history of the league and he has the numbers to back that argument up. The 33-year-old NBA champ is now aiming for another high mark away from the hardwood, too. Curry is reportedly targeting an eight-figure deal with regard to his new literary project, according to Page Six.

“It’s a photo book and a memoir by Stephen,” an unnamed source told the outlet. “Publishers are being asked to pay $10 million, and I bet one might.” The working title is allegedly Master of 3’s, a reference to how the pro baller made his bones and changed how basketball is played.

There already are a few biographies written about Curry and other books detailing his impact on sports, but this will be the first time his name occupies a byline. Curry will likely have some strong help from his wife Ayesha when it comes to his inaugural work, though. Mrs. Curry is a New York Times bestselling author with a pair of cookbooks to her name, and she has her own widely available lifestyle magazine called Sweet July.

Steph Curry has always been an avid fan of reading, however. Two years ago, he launched his book club, Underrated, in conjunction with the Austin, TX-based startup Literati. As a Literati “luminary,” Curry is one of a select number of celebs tapped to suggest a new book every month to his club followers. The theme of Underrated is to share stories of various overcomers throughout history, particularly in sports and social justice.

“I wouldn’t say I’m starting this trend, but I think I’m trying to approach it in a unique way that allows people to engage and have thoughtful takeaways from each book I choose,” Curry told the Washington Post in 2020.

At the time, he did hint at the possibility of adding the title of “author” to his list of other achievements. “Eventually, I’ll write one about myself and talk about all the craziness of the on- and off-court successes, failures, all the above, but not anytime soon,” he later said to WP. Well, it looks like now is his time.

Photo: Icon Sportswire / Getty