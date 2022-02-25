Like Father, Like Son: Bronny James Lands First NIL Deal With PSD Underwear

Like his dad, Bronny James is getting to the bag early.

Popular underwear brand PSD announced its newest partnership with LeBron James’ son, Bronny James. The young basketball prospect joins NBA superstar Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Ja Morant, and Trae Young as an ambassador for the brand.

“I’ve been wearing PSD for as long as I can remember,” James said in a press release. “When the connection is real and authentic, it makes a partnership like this really exciting. I’m looking forward to sharing my ideas and input to create some pretty unique pieces,” he further added. The brand made it official, dropping a photo of King James seed holding up a pair of PSD underwear from his upcoming collection with the caption, “Who’s ready for Bronny’s collection? Welcome to the fam.” Bronny and his proud dad also shared the news on their social media accounts.

The PSD deal will surely be the first of many for the junior at Sierra Canyon High School, and he is a perfect choice being that he already has 6.2 million followers, the son of one of the greatest basketball players ever, and one of the top basketball recruits in the country. According to reports, Bronny James will have his pick of the litter when it’s time to make the jump to college with Duke, Ohio State, UCLA, Michigan, Kansas, Tennessee, and Texas.

James also secured three trademarks for future use in video games, clothes, and NFTs. As far as the financial details about Bronny’s NIL deal with PSD, that was not revealed, BUT, according to On3, he is expected to rake in $5.1 million in NIL deals before he graduates from high school.

Secure your bags young man, secure your bags.

Photo: Quinn Harris / Getty